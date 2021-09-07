Charlotte City Council discusses proposed law to protect circus animals from abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — Tuesday night, the Charlotte City Council discussed a proposed law that would protect circus animals from abuse. Animal rights activists, the Council, and a circus out of Atlanta have been going back and forth on regulations for years.

The last time the Council discussed potential legislation was February of 2020. Almost one hundred protestors showed up to voice their support on a ban of circus animals in the Queen City.

The Council ended up tabling the ordinance until they could do more research on the issue at hand.

Kristen Moyer, Co-Director of North Carolina Voters for Animal Welfare, has spearheaded the efforts against circuses using exotic animals. She said the new ordinance being discussed is basically unenforceable. She wants the Council to pass a complete ban against circuses using exotic animals in any way.

“It’s a thing of the past. It’s a colonial relic, it’s outdated. It’s cruel, and it should have stopped a long time ago. Charlotte is far behind the curve here because there are well over 100 jurisdictions in the United States that have already enacted these sorts of bans,” Moyer said.

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting served as a starting point for staff to present their research and data on the abuse of animals within circuses, and what type of ordinance would be necessary to prevent it.

Univer-Soul Circus, based out of Atlanta, said in a past statement: “All we’re asking is a chance to have a dialogue, to come up with language that would be fair to all the parties.”

Moyer doesn’t buy it.

“Yeah, we’re pretty shocked that the Mayor and the Council is giving far more of an ear to Univer-Soul Circus, and they are to the citizens of the city of Charlotte.”