Charlotte City Council discusses plans to invest in at-risk neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There have been six murders within a week span in Charlotte and Monday night, city leaders learned more about why violence continues along Beatties Ford Road and demanded something be done to change it now.

14-year-old Terreon Geter was tragically shot and killed after a fight outside of an arcade on Beatties Ford Road. His death set the scene for a charlotte city council meeting meant to discuss violence reduction measures and one of the areas of target was right where Geter got killed.

“I’m holding up seven, eight, 10 pages of call-ins from citizens,” Charlotte city councilman Malcom Graham said.

Graham did his own digging on the area before the meeting. Beatties Ford Road is one of four areas seen as being in need of violence reduction. Those areas represent just a couple of square miles within the city, but represent nearly 10 percent of the crime.

So, what is being done about it? Charlotte city staff laid out a plan to address violence with pilot programs that could start in the fall, using hospitals to address violence with victims and doing outreach on the streets to discourage violence from happening.

The family of Terreon Geter told FOX 46 last week that more investment needs to be made in at-risk communities.

“Our neighborhoods are underfunded, our schools are underfunded, our children are undereducated, and they end up like this,” Terreon’s sister Rotisha said.

But it appears councilman Graham’s effort to address the issues around where Geter got killed may happen sooner. All of those calls Graham showed have the city looking at more immediate options.

“They’re not washing cars on that lot, Mr. Manager. They’ve been selling drugs on that lot for quite a long time,” said Graham.

The discussion did involve talk of CMPD. Council members spoke about police accountability, noting it goes different ways. Council agreed that they want make sure police are able to do their jobs, but also doing the job fairly.