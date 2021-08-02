Charlotte City Council discusses more specifics of non-discrimination ordinance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte City Council spent Monday evening discussing specifics of the city’s proposed non-discrimination ordinance.

While nothing was formally voted upon, there were a number of straw votes on issues and specific items to add to the proposed ordinance, which will come up for public comment and vote next week.

Among the items talked about and added involved extending non-discrimination protections to all businesses within the Charlotte city limits, which would include those for the LGBTQ+ community, along with those with natural hairstyles, and also covering employment discrimination.

It should be mentioned that no one was in opposition to a non-discrimination ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.

Members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community were in attendance at the meeting.

“The LGBTQ community has been working on this for decades, since 1992,” said Matt Comer, with Charlotte Pride. “It’s been five years since HB2 It’s been close to a year after the sunset of HB142, so it’s just time to get this done.”