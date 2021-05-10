Charlotte City Council debate changes for 2040 plan and proposed 2022 budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46)—The Charlotte City Council had a busy night Monday, grappling with big issues for Queen City taxpayers.

Most significant on the list was the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

Councilmembers didn’t vote to make changes to the 2040 plan but rather gave recommendations for changes and their fellow councilmembers either voted yes or no to those proposals. From there, those proposed changes will be sent to staff for consideration.

Councilmember Braxton Winston voted to adopt the plan exactly as it is, but his colleagues felt differently.

Councilmember Tariq Bokhari recommended removing all references to single family zoning, inclusionary zoning, impact fees, and community benefit agreements (CBA). All of these have been highly debated issues since the plan came out, but Bokhari’s idea was shot down by the rest of the council.

“This is the day where you walk away knowing Do you have the straw votes to keep CBAS in here? Or do you need to move on to a higher level and not call them CBAS? Call them the aspirational outcomes that we’re looking for? I mean, that’s what you need to do today, right?” Bokhari asked Mayor Vi Lyles.

Also on the agenda, the City’s investment grant for Arrival Automotive was approved. The company will expand its operations in Charlotte by building a micro factory in West Charlotte to build electric vans for UPS.

Almost 300 jobs will be coming to the Queen City because of this. Arrival Automotive will be getting $657,000 dollars from the city over the course of the next 5 years.

The City Council also approved a contract to build the Cross Charlotte Trail from North Davidson Street to Matheson Avenue.

During the public hearing, many members of the Charlotte arts community voiced their opinion on the city providing more money to the Arts and Sciences Council.

No members of the public brought up the potential raises for the Charlotte City Council.