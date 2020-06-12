Charlotte City Council, CMPD butt heads on policy change, use of force, chemical agents

It’s a war of words between Charlotte City leaders and the police department and it’s all over the fight to end systemic racism. Leaders demand officers combat the problem, but those same officers say it needs to go beyond just focusing on law enforcement.

FOX 46 spoke with one member of city council who says the council’s action on police use of chemical agents was not meant to target police and that it’s part of a larger discussion, but we’re told officers are feeling differently.

There are things that Charlotte City Council members and CMPD officers agree on when it comes to addressing the last few weeks. With protests, riots and everything else, they all acknowledge the central discussion is not just about chemical agents being used to disperse violent crowds, it’s about something bigger.

“While I support our CMPD, we do need to implement policies that address systemic racism,” said Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera.

“The police officers become the ‘catch-all’. You don’t know who to call, call police,” said Chris Kopp with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Both represent two sides of a coin going back and forth since protests broke out in Charlotte nearly two weeks ago. Conversation was sparked last week after video showedx police using chemical agents has led to bigger discussions and action.

Charlotte City Council barred CMPD from purchasing chemical munitions next year, but did not rule out their use.

“The council took an action on Monday. That action is not a move against our police force,” Ajmera said.

For their part, CMPD has updated their policy on use of chemicals, but also said they had no plans to buy more anyway. However, Kopp believes Council’s action is still a move against police.

“Everybody is making these knee jerk reactions. City council went to vote before consulting CMPD or the officers to discuss any type of alternatives,” he said.

Ajmera says police are in the spotlight right now, but is just a small part of what the city is doing to address ‘equity’, in housing, in jobs, and in justice.

“We’ll be looking at systemic racism, not just at CMPD, but all departments,” said Ajmera.

The FOP says all this is affecting morale.

FOX 46 did reach out to CMPD to see just how much of a strain it is, specifically on how much extra they have had to work. We will let you know when we hear back on that.