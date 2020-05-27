Charlotte City Council closes session following Trump comments on RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members were set up to talk about the Republican National Convention and the President’s ultimatum, but the public didn’t get to hear any of it after they closed off the session.

We do know that there was set to be a discussion about the RNC, but the President’s comments the last few days and one big comment earlier may have set the stage for what we saw at council.

The question on whether the RNC will actually be in Charlotte, in full is a complicated one and likely Moreso now and at around 5:30. The president, in a press conference, said this.

“It’s a massive expenditure and I would say we have to know. Yeah, within a week, that certainly we have to know,” President Trump said.

Within minutes, even though it was expected, and at the virtual meeting for the Charlotte City Council this happened.

City councilman Tariq Bohkari told people on his Facebook page before the meeting that he was anticipating discussion about the RNC and for good reason.

“We’ve had a lot of national and global eyes on us the last few days, on the RNC, on Trump’s tweets, the Governor’s response, all those things and I hope we can make it more about, holistically, how are we going to operate,” Bokhari said. “Will that occur? Your guess is as good as mine.”

It didn’t, at least in public. City council came back from their closed session and completely bypassed talk about it. The way things stand right now. Discussion in the city may be complicated by the back and forth between the President and the Governor.



The city is bound by contract for the RNC, but the Governor could have the ultimate say. He says he’s following the science, not politics.

“We need to see in writing what their plans are,” Cooper said.

The president, though, wants action.

“We need a fast decision from the Governor cause he’s been acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously but, we’ll find out,” President Trump said.

The big question is why the discussion on this was completely bypassed. FOX 46 reached out to find out what was discussed or why the closed session happened. We have not yet heard back, but we have likely not heard the last of this.