Charlotte City Council begins to narrow down list of applicants for open at-large seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Friday, the job application process continued for the open at-large seat on the Charlotte City Council.

The council was able to narrow the hefty list of 143 applicants down to 106, and 68 of those applicants spoke in the special City Council meeting held over Zoom.

The almost three-hour meeting consisted of the applicants pitching to the council why they should vote for them in under two minutes.

Many of the applicants shared similar concerns about big issues facing Charlotte, including homelessness, affordable housing, racial inequity, and economic disparity.

One of the city council members explained what he’s looking for in the candidate.

“Someone who is who can hit the ground running, whose experienced with government, who understands the issues that we’re dealing with, like our 2040 plan, our transportation initiatives, our corridors of opportunity, someone who has a background in budgeting, we’re getting ready to go into our budget season,” said Councilmember Malcolm Graham.

Graham also noted that it is going to be a difficult process to sort through the huge number of candidates.

“I think we’re truly blessed as a community. There’s so many amazing citizens that’s offered themselves for public service. They came prepared, and they spoke passionately about our city and their commitment to making it better,” Graham said.

The city council will announce who the At-Large appointee is on Monday.