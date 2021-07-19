Charlotte City Council approves $1 million funding for affordable housing apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a $1 million funding request for renovations at an affordable housing apartment complex. The Pines on Wendover Apartments meets all the criteria for the City’s Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing.

This money will go towards renovations of heating, ventilation, and AC unit replacements, along with flooring, cabinets, drainage repairs, and more. Camron Rainey, a resident at the Pines on Wendover, says these renovations are needed.

“Definitely see the need for renovations,” Rainey said.

Rainey has lived at the Pines on Wendover for almost a year. Though this complex meets the criteria to be considered affordable housing, Rainey said money is still tight.

“By the time you pay rent, you essentially don’t have much leftover for saving, ” Rainey said.

Rainey works as an electrician and has grown up in Charlotte. He said over the years he’s seen the cost of living in the Queen City get higher and higher, but wages seem to change very little.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“As far as affordable housing goes, like I said, we definitely could use more affordable housing.”

Eddie Beckham, who lives down the street from Rainey, has noticed many changes in his neighborhood over the 60 years he’s been there. Beckham said he would welcome more affordable housing in the area.

“I would like to see it come. But I just want to know how long is it going to stay, you know, and I just hope that they do when they do get in here, it does stay a long time,” Beckham said.

Beckham said he is glad the City wants to help renovate the affordable housing complex down the street because many people are getting pushed out of their homes due to increased rent.

“A neighbor that’s up the street from me, she’s saying she’s getting ready to move out now because she can’t afford the rent that the house is. But she when she first moved in it was like $700 and now it’s then got to the point that they want $1,450,” Beckham said.