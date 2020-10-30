Charlotte church connected to nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 given go-ahead to open some locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County has given United House of Prayer the go-ahead to open up some of their locations, just a week after closing them down because of a major COVID-19 outbreak.

As it stands right now, the United House of Prayer COVID outbreak has been blamed for 181 cases and six deaths, all tied to a convocation event earlier this month. That’s part of the reason the church had to close, but some of their sites will be re-opening, with limits.

“It’s those few entities that are not complying and doing what is part of the governor’s order, we need to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Harris says this is a problem that they’ve seen with more than just churches, but one has been in the spotlight a lot in the last couple of weeks.

The United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road has been at the center of a deadly outbreak for weeks. They were forced to shut down by the county and are just now getting the chance to re-open, but not at the location where the convocation event , tied to nearly 200 cases of COVID-19, was held.

“I am pleased we are at a point right now where we are working collaboratively with the House of Prayer,” Harris said.

Harris says the lack of cooperation led to the order to close all their locations, which extend across the county, but those locations will now be allowed to re-open with strict limits on capacity.

The county did give the Beatties Ford location the option to re-open as well, but they say the church is choosing to keep it closed for the next week.

“We understand the need for spiritual support right now. Many people depend on their faith for that kind of support.”

This means some of these locations could be open up for Sunday services, but the county is advising social distancing and mask wearing for people’s safety.

