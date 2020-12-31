Charlotte businesses get creative on New Year’s Eve cut short by COVID restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some businesses are getting creative this year to ring in 2021. They have to shut down well before midnight, since state COVID regulations say bars have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.

Thursday night is just another hit for small businesses who have been struggling this year, as ringing in 2021 won’t be the same for anyone.

“I just want to give some hugs!” one restaurant employee told FOX 46.

Of course, that’s not possible in a year where we learned the term “social distancing”.

South End is usually a go-to on New Year’s Eve. This year, Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop is counting on to go sales more than ever before.

“We hope to still have a good turn out, we just hope everyone knows to get it in a little sooner,” she said.

But with no one allowed to party in public at midnight, there will be no atmosphere at local bars.

“It’s really just made me realize how important this community is, and we hope out guests feel the same way about us. This is a family here.”

“It’s a little different for us because people come in and they get a beverage and then they have to go outside,” a NoDa Company Store worker told FOX 46.

The NoDa Company Store was counting on using their outdoor space, but in typical 2020 fashion, the weather isn’t cooperating. Customers are still allowed a free glass of champagne before 9 p.m.

“The whole game has changed now and you know, just trying to keep people safe.”

The theatre and music industry has also been hit hard this year. Several local theatres joined together Thursday night to present a virtual Avett Brothers concert to ring in the new year from the comfort of your own home.

