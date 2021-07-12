Charlotte bus transit gets easier with CATs express service increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Using public transit around Charlotte is about to get easier for thousands of CATS riders. The transit agency announcing an increase to express bus service around the Queen City.
The following routes will have additional busses:
- Route 40X Lawyers Road: One morning and evening trip will be added
- Route 46X Harrisburg Road: One morning and evening trip will be added
- Route 48X MetroRAPID Northcross: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service
- Route 52X Idlewild Road: One morning and evening trip will be added
- Route 53X MetroRAPID Northlake: Two morning and evening trips will be added
- Route 62X Rea Road: One morning and evening trip will be added
- Route 63X MetroRAPID Huntersville: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service
- Route 64X Independence Boulevard: Added trips will increase frequency for morning and evening peak service
- Route 77X MetroRAPID North Mecklenburg: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service
Passengers who rely on busses and light rail to get around are excited to see more service but hope the routes can expand.
Riders like Tiana Stephens, who used to live in New York City, know what it means to have a cohesive public transit system.
“I actually like the bus route, however, I know it’s all new so — I know it’s still in its baby stage,” she said.
Stephens says the one thing she wishes CATS service has, was more connections and frequency. It takes longer to get across Charlotte than it did Manhattan.
“20-30 minutes in advance to be prepared to actually be ready to get out, and I have to get out an hour to two hours in advanced,” Stephens said.
Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox
CATS says ridership is on the upswing with almost 500,000 riders on local and express buses in May. In 2020, CATS saw about 400,000 riders.