Charlotte Better Business Bureau warning consumers about COVID relief scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Better Business Bureau is tracking two scams after receiving more than 150 reports in just the last week.

A warning for those waiting on a second stimulus check, there is a new scam that even experts say is genius.

Tom Bartholomy from the Charlotte BBB says the internal revenue service does not email folks, so if you get a message that claims to be the IRS, it’s a trap. He says criminals have upped their game since the first round of COVID relief.

“It’s got the IRS symbol on the email,” Bartholomy said. “If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet it’s because we don’t have your banking information. We’re going to be depositing these directly into your bank accounts so please click here so that we can get that money to you as soon as possible.”

If you’re wondering why you haven’t received a stimulus payment yet, head to IRS.gov directly and put your banking info in yourself.

Scammers are also sending out emails, text messages and even phone calls telling people it’s time to get on the list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In order to get on the list, they ask for personally identifying information, name address, phone number and health insurance if you have that,” Bartholomy added, “And then also, since there is going to be a payment involved, they also ask for either your banking or credit card information.

Bartholomy says in North Carolina, it’s up to residents to reach out to vaccine providers and set up an appointment.

In South Carolina, you may receive a notification email but it won’t contain links.

