Charlotte basketball camp determined not to let COVID beat them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The players want to sharpen their skills, and organizers are taking every precaution to protect them from COVID, but hours before the camp started, organizers got a call that at least one coach tested positive for the virus.

The Queen City Basketball camp is focused on helping players work on dribbling, passing, and shooting.

The new normal of the pandemic also has some teaching about hand sanitizing, disinfectant wipes, and social distancing.

“We do have masks, hand sanitizer, we encourage them to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer frequently,” said camp organizer, Spencer Hensley.

This is not the first struggle Hensley has had trying to get this camp going. Fox 46 introduced you to him when he couldn’t find a gym to hold the camp at because of recent COVID restrictions.

Hensley secured the gym, but now COVID has hit in a different way. At least one coach tested positive for COVID.

“In total, it was about 20 coaches, four of them showed up today, 10 of them lost due to quarantining and that type of stuff.”

Hensley said they adjusted quickly for the first day, and campers were seen going through drills. But most of the day was spent playing pick-up games.

There is a plan to get through the week, but there is also a big lesson when it comes to the virus

“The pandemic is not a joke,” says Hensley. “Coaches that need to quarantine I completely understand that.”