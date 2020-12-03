Charlotte bank robber sentenced to 14 years on gun charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison on gun charges in connection with two armed bank robberies he committed earlier this year in the Charlotte area, authorities said.

Alvin James Pierce, 59, of Charlotte, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $4,500 as restitution.

According to court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, on February 18, 2020, Pierce entered the Fifth Third Bank located at 1720 Oakdale Road in Charlotte. After he approached the counter, Pierce pulled out a small handgun and demanded $100 bills.

The teller complied and Pierce fled the scene with $8,400. CMPD officers located Pierce’s getaway

vehicle and he was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Court records show that, over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Pierce was also responsible for the January 7, 2020, armed bank robbery of a Fifth Third bank at 5605 77 Center Drive in Charlotte.

During that incident, Pierce approached the counter, pointed a gun at the teller and a customer, and

demanded money, threatening to shoot the customer if the teller did not comply with his

demands. The teller gave Pierce $4,500 in $100 bills.

On August 28, 2020, Pierce pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Pierce remains in federal custody.

The investigation was handled by the FBI and CMPD.

