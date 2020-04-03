Charlotte Ballet making pediatric masks for Levine Children’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the spread of coronavirus reached the Queen City, Charlotte Ballet had no choice but to cancel the rest of their 2020 season.

An organization filled with passionate creatives, they immediately pivoted from set design and costume production to sewing thousands of fabric face masks for children; to be used by patients who have any flu-like symptoms, if and when the current supply of masks isn’t enough.

“Atrium Health has been an amazing partner to Charlotte Ballet for years, and we recognize the stress that the entire healthcare system is under,” said Doug Singleton, executive director of Charlotte Ballet. “The first thing that came to mind after our season was canceled was, ‘how can we help?”

The decision? To transform the costume department into a socially distant appropriate, mask-making creative space. Charlotte Ballet’s production team will use the remainder of their canceled season to make masks instead of costumes and elaborate sets.