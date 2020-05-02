Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8

Area malls have announced plans to reopen their doors in one week.

Simon Property Group, which owns Concord Mills, South Park and Charlotte Premium Outlets, announced it will reopen stores next Friday, May 8, the same day the governor’s stay at home order is set to expire.

And Carolina Mall in Concord announced on Facebook that “the mall is open for stores to reopen or prepare for reopening.”

Northlake Mall says they are extending their closure through May 8.

By next Friday, malls like Concord Mills will have been closed for more than 7 weeks because of the pandemic. Some shoppers are ready to hit the stores. Others say it’s too soon.

“I think my life and other people’s lives is more important than a paycheck,” said Susan Russo.

Russo was laid off from her job because of the coronavirus pandemic, so she understands people need to get back to work, but she thinks it’s too soon to open area malls.

“I also work a part-time retail job, so I’m thinking about all the things people touch, the clothes, the hangers, so let’s get everything clean, and let’s get back to what we know how to do.”

“As far as the mall opening up and department stores, I think that’s called freedom. I know it’s a real virus, a serious virus but I think in the long run, we’ve been hoodwinked,” said Scott Agnew.

Simon Property Group says they will enforce social distancing, keep play areas temporarily closed, and set limits on mall occupancy.

“With the economy coming to a pretty much a total breakdown, it’s time to get it back and opened up,” said Agnew.

“I’m still just kind of on the fence with the whole opening but we can’t stay shut down forever either,” said Angie Troisi.

She says she doesn’t plan to go to the mall.

“I think for the most part the stores have been doing a good job, it’s just some of the people, they don’t seem to take it as serious,” said Troisi.

Simon Property Group says its workers will wear protective masks while on property and be encouraged to wash their hands frequently throughout the day. The mall owners also encourage shoppers to wear masks.