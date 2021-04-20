Charlotte-area leaders react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Tuesday.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

Local leaders in the Charlotte area and state of North Carolina reacted to the news of the verdict:

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted, “I hope this verdict brings some measure of closure to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. George Floyd’s death and this trial should give us pause. Another Black man lost his life. Finally, justice was served.”

I hope everyone respects the result and understands this will not be the last time we have to address a situation like this. Change is needed and we should all be a part of that change. 2/2 — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) April 20, 2021

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden released a statement, “Today, a jury of his peers found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three in the death of George Floyd. While the system worked to hold Chauvin accountable for his criminal actions, we know the decision will never return Mr. Floyd to his family, friends and community…

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted, “We respect the jury’s decision and their commitment to justice. The trial has concluded, but the work involving responsible police reform must continue.”

Only by engaging in continued constructive dialogue can law enforcement and community members strengthen relationships that are at the heart of safe communities. It will require a commitment from all of us. (2/2) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) April 20, 2021

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted, “I appreciate the jury’s work for justice. George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and we must continue to work to bring positive change to our state and country.”

I appreciate the jury’s work for justice. George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and we must continue to work to bring positive change to our state and country. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 20, 2021

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted, “I share in the relief that so many people are feeling today because George Floyd and his family got a measure of accountability, but I also feel profound sadness because of the senselessness of his murder. We cannot forget Mr. Floyd.”

Together, we can and must make our criminal justice system treat all people equally and fairly, no matter the color their skin. 3/3 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) April 20, 2021

Congresswoman Alma Adams of the NC’s 12th District tweeted, “Justice was served today, and while that will not bring back George Floyd or the countless thousands lost to state-sanctioned violence, it means the millions of Americans struggling, fighting to breathe free are closer to living in a just, beloved community. #BlackLivesMatter“

Thank you to the judge, the jurors, and the officers of the court for your work. However, in spite of today’s verdict, our work continues. — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) April 20, 2021

Without passing the bill that bears his name, true justice for George Floyd and countless other victims still remains to be served. #BlackLivesMatter — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) April 20, 2021

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber released a statement, “Today, we have learned of the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin. While we are not naive to believe one verdict will change the course of history, I want to reinforce our commitment to positive change and healing as a UNC Charlotte community.”

Today, we have learned of the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin. While we are not naive to believe one verdict will change the course of history, I want to reinforce our commitment to positive change and healing as a UNC Charlotte community ➡️ https://t.co/KypnxHG4EW pic.twitter.com/VBGE7uljgi — Dr. Sharon L. Gaber (@ChancellorGaber) April 20, 2021

Johnson C. Smith University Chancellor Clarence Armbrister released a statement, “I am pleased that justice has been served today in the trial of Derek Chauvin. This verdict is a step in the right direction to address systemic racism that is too often evident in America’s policing. I as well as the students of Johnson C. Smith University – many of whom protested for justice following Mr. Floyd’s death – grieve with the family and friends of George Floyd. This verdict is not a cause for celebration nor does it change past events. However, it does serve as a new precedent for justice in our nation.”