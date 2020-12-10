Charlotte area could reach ICU bed capacity in January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- ICU beds could be full in the Charlotte are sometime in January if current COVID-19 case trends continue. That’s according to a research study done by doctors at Duke University and UNC.



For we week now North Carolina has been setting COVID-19 hospitalization records every day. FOX 46 reached out to Atrium and Novant hospitals Thursday, but they did not provide any specific numbers about how many ICU beds are available or in use.



The Duke/UNC research found as of Dec. 5, 134 ICU beds were occupied with 66 available in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte region is considered Mecklenburg County and 14 other surrounding counties.

The use of ICU beds is growing at a rate of 9.8 percent, according to the study. Researches aren’t optimistic we will be seeing a decrease before January.

“The next two weeks are pretty much baked in with current case counts. Today’s new case is hospitalized in a week to ten days. So there is not much we can do in the next week or two, which now all of a sudden you are really running out time to bend that curve,” said Dr. Mark Holmes from UNC.



You may remember earlier this year Mecklenburg County leaders had plans to set up a field hospital at UNC Charlotte. Atrium and Novant said they needed an additional 3,700 hospital beds. Those plans were stopped in July when case counts declined. FOX 46 reached out to the Mecklenburg County Manager to see if any new plans are in place, but we did not hear back.

Both Atrium Health and Novant Health release statements to FOX 46 about bed capacity.



Novant Health Statement



“This is a critical time for our healthcare systems and for our communities. While a long-awaited vaccine seems imminent, it’s imperative our communities understand that we are not out of the woods yet with community spread at an all-time high.

Across our footprint, we have seen an increase in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive, the number of positive cases, and the number of hospitalized patients over the last few weeks. We are also seeing the expected seasonal increase in the number of patients seeking care for other health concerns.

At this time, bed capacity and staffing are our primary concerns. While today we have the necessary staffing, PPE and beds to care for all those who need it, we need the help of our communities to ensure this continues to be the case. Masking, physically distancing and avoiding large gatherings are proven ways we can help flatten the curve.

We are monitoring the data closely and stand ready to activate an array of surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, should we need to.”



Atrium Health Statement



“Atrium Health is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic trends to ensure we are properly prepared to address capacity, personal protective equipment and other needs to best care for our patients. We’ve done extensive pre-planning to serve our community to be appropriately prepared for an increase in patients by implementing “COVID-Safe” care standards across all locations to keep patients, visitors and our teammates safe.

One of the innovative ways we have been able to manage an increase in patients is through our nationally leading Atrium Health Hospital at Home care program. Using innovative portable technology, we can monitor a patient’s vital signs and other necessary information to care for them while they remain in the comfort of their own home. By staying in close contact with patients, we can dispatch paramedics to their home if additional assistance is needed. Using this new model for care has freed up a significant amount of bed space in our facilities and also conserves valuable personal protective equipment, as doctors and nurses are checking in via phone or video. Since its inception in late March, we have cared for more than 35,000 patients through the Atrium Health Hospital at Home.

As things continue to evolve regarding the virus, Atrium Health has leading healthcare experts involved in making decisions, who are also monitoring and implementing updated recommendations from the CDC. Our experts continue to strongly encourage the public to abide by the precautions we’ve been sharing since the beginning of the pandemic. Everyone needs to continue to be vigilant in wearing a mask when outside the home, washing hands frequently and observing an appropriate social distance from others.”

