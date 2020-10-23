Charlotte activists work to curb violence among youth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Crime is plaguing the Queen City this year with nearly 100 homicides already and several instances of unsolved gun violence. Many of these cases involve teens and young adults, and both police and community members want to see it end.

“It’s a city problem, it’s an everybody problem, it’s a city official problem, it’s a CMPD problem, it’s a community problem, it’s an educational problem. There is a problem in this city that everyone needs to address,” local youth mentor Greg Jackson said.

That problem is violence among youth in Charlotte. So far this year there have been 97 homicides, 17 of those killed were under 20 years old.

“It’s the guns, lack of opportunities, lack of resources; it’s the culture that’s inside the house, inside of the neighborhood. It’s those things that all contribute to this one issue that we have,” said Jackson.

Then there are those accused of committing these crimes. So far, 15 suspects arrested for homicides committed this year are under 20 years old, and seven of them are juveniles.

“We’re failing the kids right now. We’re not giving them what they need to actually be productive citizens. We’re doing it at a low level and that’s why we’re getting low level outcomes,”

Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte, says a lot of boots on the ground organizations don’t get adequate funding from the city to be sustainable and provide the necessary resources to create change.

“These kids are trying to survive out here. They don’t have a way to eat, they don’t have a way to get a proper education. They’re fighting for themselves and we’re letting them fight and we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do as the guiders, the navigators of this city. We should be able to say ‘we have something for you,’ and unfortunately, we don’t.”

