Charlotte activist says video of protesters trapped by tear gas sets relationship with CMPD back years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Video showing protesters trapped on a Charlotte street being hit with tear gas and pepper balls has sparked debate about CMPD’s response to the recent demonstrations in the city.

The video from 4th Street in Uptown was captured by journalists with Queen City Nerve, a Charlotte-based alternative newspaper.

It appears officers begin to push a group of protestors down the street by using tear gas, but then another group of officers approach from the opposite direction, giving protesters no place to escape.

“I am just totally frustrated with last night. I don’t know what I can say,” Charlotte activist Robert Dawkins told FOX 46.

Dawkins says what the video shows sets charlotte back in their continued efforts from 2016 to trust and hold police accountable.

“It was just a total breakdown of everything we saw both in house on CMPD with the communication part and policy and practices in person with people on the ground,” he said.

The Charlotte Fraternal order of police sent a statement saying it supports the use of tear gas and other crowd control measures by CMPD.

It says officers have had rocks, bricks, commercial fireworks, and glass bottles thrown at them and that the use of tear gas can be avoided if protests remain peaceful.

Alma Adams tweeted out today that CMPD and all police departments across the country should stop the use of tear gas.

Representative Chaz Beasley also has been in contact with the City of Charlotte today, tweeting that nothing he saw in the video last night should have prompted CMPD to use tear gas.