Charlotte 49er’s uniform delivery delayed due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The pandemic delayed the delivery of the Charlotte 49er’s new football uniforms.

The team behind the scenes worked down to the wire to get them ready.

“We just needed to make the team look good, whatever we need to do,” said Heather Nance.

Nance may be the MVP of the week for the 49ers. By day, she’s an insurance specialist for the athletic department, but this weekend, she became the football team’s sewing specialist.

“I loaded my machines in the car Friday morning and came right down and met up with our equipment manager and said ‘what do you need?” Nance said.

Because of the pandemic, there were some delays. The team ordered new jerseys at the beginning of the year. On Friday, just 26 hours before kickoff, twelve boxes finally arrived from Honduras.

“We were waiting on the FedEx truck to arrive,” 49ers Director of Football Equiptment Will Matzke said.

“The equipment guys stepped in, and I gave them a crash course on how to rip stitches out,” said Nance.

Nance started sewing names and numbers, but the clock was ticking.

“I had full confidence we would get it done, didn’t think it would take as long we got to the point to get the truck on the road,” Matzke said.

This small army of jersey angels worked overnight and right up until kick-off against App State to finish the jerseys.

“There was one player who was standing in front of me waiting for his jersey because the rest of the team was on the field for pre-game,” said Nance.

Monday, during practice, the team personally thanked Nance.

“Whatever it takes. Heather is a tremendous example of that. Whatever your job is to help this program,” 49ers Head Coach Will Healy said.

While the team continues to practice on the field, off the field equipment director tells me there’s still a lot of work to be done to get the uniforms ready for Saturday’s game against Chapel Hill.

“It’s not over by any means, but we got through the first phase and got through the first game,” Matzke said.

“We are a family, and my family needed help,” Said nance.

That’s what they say Niner Nation is all about.

