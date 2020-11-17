Charlotte 49ers forced to cancel another game due to COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another UNC Charlotte football game has been postponed due to COVID.

The 49ers made the difficult decision to postpone their Saturday matchup at nationally-ranked Marshall as a result of COVID-19 testing within their program.

“We were really looking forward to this game. Marshall has a tremendous team and it was a big opportunity to compete against them,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We’ve been on both sides of these postponements, and either way, it’s incredibly disappointing. We will use this week to get healthy and wish Marshall the best this season.”

The 49ers say they will be working with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.

The 49ers season has been marked with multiple battles with COVID-19. Games against Middle Tennessee, Florida International, Georgia State, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have also been canceled because of the virus.

This is the sixth game the team has had to forego due to the virus, three of which have happened consecutively.

Charlotte’s next game is at home against C-USA East Division foe WKU, Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.