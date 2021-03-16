Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan looks to expand multi-family housing, diversify transportation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte residents demanded answers Tuesday when a panel of community leaders met to discuss the Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting was held in a question-and-answer format and one of the main topics was multi-family housing zoning being allowed on single-family zoned land.

The panelists were from all different backgrounds, ranging from architects, community organizers, executive directors, and more. They used their different perspectives to respond to a variety of questions asked by members of the public.

The first question asked by a member of the public was ‘how would you feel having a multi-family affordable housing complex in your neighborhood?’

“Here speaks the voice of white privilege. Let’s get that right upfront. I live in Dilworth, right. Dilworth is a model of a 10-minute neighborhood–one of the primary goals. I’m incredibly lucky to live here,” David Walters, one of the panelists said.

But Walters says he got the chance to live there because of affordable housing. He and his wife purchased their condo for $45,000 back in the day.

“Today, I go out my front door, and I’m looking at million-dollar craftsman bungalows left and right. So, we have a great physical example of a plan goal and a complete failure of other plan goals of equity and affordability,” he said.

Which brings them to their next point. One panelist says 84 percent of residential land in Charlotte is zoned as single-family, which is the least affordable and most limited form of housing.

“On the other hand, we have apartments which tend to be the least expensive and smallest housing choice for rent, or largely missing the choices of housing in between that are ideal for residents who are looking to buy or rent something larger than an apartment and smaller and less expensive than a detached single-family home,” said Shannon Binns, one of the panelists.

Another big issue panelists discussed was transportation.

“Our city has largely been designed and built for one type of transportation. We all know what it is the private car,” said Binns.

Yet like single-family homes, panelists say cars are the most expensive and inefficient way to travel.

“This plan strives to change this by prioritizing a built environment designed for walking, biking, and riding transit and numerous critical ways,” said Binns.

FOX 46 did ask a question during this meeting, one of which was ‘how would you feel if you had spent your whole life building and investing into a home in a quiet open planned neighborhood, only to have a huge multifamily apartment complex built on the land next door?’ They did not answer.