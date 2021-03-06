Charleston mask ordinance remains in effect in bars and restaurants following Gov. McMaster’s order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officials said they have received several questions about the city’s mask ordinance.

These questions are following Governor McMaster’s order that said there will no longer be a requirement to wear masks in bars and restaurants in South Carolina.

City of Charleston attorney Susan Herdina issued a statement that said the city’s mask ordinance will remain in effect in bars and restaurants.

The statement can be seen below:

“As Gov. McMaster’s latest order makes clear, local mask ordinances continue to apply in local jurisdictions. Therefore, the city of Charleston’s mask requirement remains in effect, including in our bars and restaurants.”

Susan Herdina

