Charleston mask ordinance remains in effect in bars and restaurants following Gov. McMaster’s order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officials said they have received several questions about the city’s mask ordinance.
These questions are following Governor McMaster’s order that said there will no longer be a requirement to wear masks in bars and restaurants in South Carolina.
City of Charleston attorney Susan Herdina issued a statement that said the city’s mask ordinance will remain in effect in bars and restaurants.
The statement can be seen below:
“As Gov. McMaster’s latest order makes clear, local mask ordinances continue to apply in local jurisdictions. Therefore, the city of Charleston’s mask requirement remains in effect, including in our bars and restaurants.”Susan Herdina