Charles Barkley says NBA, NFL players should get COVID-19 vaccine first because they pay more taxes

The NBA has said it would not 'jump the line' to get the vaccine

Health care workers, first responders and the elderly are all in line to get the initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine first, but Charles Barkley offered a different idea Thursday.

Barkley said during the “NBA on TNT” broadcast that pro athletes should get the first round of the vaccine.

“I think they should let NBA players and coaches all get the vaccine. That’s just my personal opinion. We need 300 million shots. Give some thousand to NBA players … NFL players, hockey players … As much taxes as these players pay, let me repeat that, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley says NBA/NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people pic.twitter.com/ce5y1WTTOk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 15, 2021

His co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith didn’t think that was a good idea. He didn’t really find any people on his side of the argument on social media, either.

For more on this story, please click here.