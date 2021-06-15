Charges dropped against N.C. judge accused of trying to run over BLM protestors

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A judge on North Carolina’s Court of Appeals was on the brink of being on the other side of the bench until a prosecutor dropped the charges.

Judge John Tyson was accused of almost running over a group of Black Lives Matter protesters with his SUV last month in downtown Fayetteville.

Myah Warren filed assault charges in Cumberland County that have been dismissed this week. She says she didn’t agree to this dismissal.

But the judge’s lawyer says the Fayetteville police, a magistrate and an independent prosecutor all say there wasn’t enough evidence and the lawyer says Warren’s allegations were false. Warren repeatedly denied the allegations to be false and stands by her claim.

Warren says she and other witnesses spoke to Fayetteville police and the independent prosecutor appointed to evaluate the matter.

Warren says about the prosecutor, “He said based on footage it would be hard to defend in court – he didn’t say there was no credible evidence.”

She adds that the prosecutor asked her to sign a statement agreeing to drop charges and she refused.

She does not agree there was insufficient evidence to prosecute and was taken aback when notified by journalists about the dismissal. Warren was under the impression the case would be on in court next week and at that point, it would be dismissed.