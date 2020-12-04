Chaplains play critical role in fight against COVID stress, fatigue among hospital employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As coronavirus cases increase and hospitals become over-run with patients, studies show rising rates of depression and burnout among frontline workers.

It’s made the role of hospital chaplains perhaps more important than ever in the fight against COVID fatigue.

“Long days, long hours. I haven’t seen my family very much,” Novant Health ICU nurse manager Cynthia Little said.

Doctors and nurses on the front lines are running on empty as the pandemic surges and hospitals are flooded with patients.

“It’s been stressful,” Chaplain David Carl said.

Chaplain Carl says his own pain makes him sensitive to the heightened experiences of patients and healthcare workers.

“Nothing is more healing to me than hugging my three granddaughters up in Virginia, but I can’t see them, much less hug them. So, yeah, it adds up,” Carl said.

Little agrees, saying it’s an unseen stress that can weigh heavily on many frontline workers.

“It’s that toll of not seeing your family, but thank goodness we have Zoom and we have other kinds of media,” she said.

Technology is a crucial tool for chaplains these days. No longer able to comfort through touch, they offer support through a screen.

“We’ve become virtual experts in some ways, so that is part of our role change,” Carl said.

The uniform is another change. No more suit and tie.

“For the purposes of safety, infection control and the like, we decided the chaplains would wear lavender scrubs,” he said.

Lavender, he says, helps bring calm, a running theme in the effort to help frontline workers fight COVID fatigue.

“A program we’re calling ‘Atrium Health Code Lavender,’ which is a response to help our teammates remember to practice self-care so they can bring best-care towards others.”

Carl says he stays positive through breath work and prayer. Others are looking to the future.

“Everybody seems to talk about, ‘okay 2021 is going to be a good year,’” Little said.

