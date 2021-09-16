Durham man charged with murdering Faith Hedgepeth in 2012

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made in the 9-year-old investigation into the murder of UNC-CH student Faith Hedgepeth, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue announced Thursday.

A 28-year-old Durham man was arrested Thursday morning without incident by agents with the SBI.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Faith Hedgepeth.

He is being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

Connie Hedgepeth, Faith’s mother, spoke Thursday following the announcement of the suspect’s arrest.

“When I got the news this morning, I didn’t do anything but cry and thank God and praise God,” Connie Hedgepeth said.

She thanked the Chapel Hill Police Department and SBI for the work on the case.

“When I cried, it was tears of joy, tears of relief that someone had been arrested,” Connie Hedgepeth said.

Previous story:

Chapel Hill police will announce Thursday a new development in the investigation into the killing of UNC-CH student Faith Hedgepeth in 2012.

On Sept. 7, 2012, the 19-year-old’s body was found in her Chapel Hill apartment bedroom. An autopsy revealed she died from a severe beating to her head.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Chapel Hill police will hold a 3:30 p.m. news conference to announce the development.

Composite by Parabon NanoLabs

Hedgepeth’s body was found sitting upright in a pool of blood against a bed with her shirt pulled up, according to authorities.

Police also found a note written on a fast-food takeout bag. It read “I’m not stupid” followed by the words “bitch” and “jealous,” officials said.

Investigators recovered DNA from semen collected through a sexual assault kit and from elsewhere at the crime scene, police said.

In 2016, Parabon NanoLabs created a composite sketch of a suspect based solely on DNA and not eyewitnesses.

The man is described on the sheet as having olive skin, brown or hazel eyes, black hair and few or no freckles, according to the sheet.

The sheet notes that several important variables, including the man’s age and weight, remain unknown.

This story will be updated as it develops.