‘Changes who you are.’ Fox 46 reporter remembers vivid day navigating 9/11 in NYC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The attack on New York and Washington on 9/11 affected every American. None more so than the folks who were in Manhattan that very morning.

FOX 46’s Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer was a young lawyer living in New York City on September 11, 2001.

She was on her way to the World Trade Center when the first plane hit and though, she never got there, she says the Twin Towers have loomed in her subconscious ever since. She sat down with FOX 46 Chief Photographer Stewart Pittman.

“I’d just started my own practice,” the New Jersey native said. “It was very much that New York story, starting a business out of my studio apartment.”

On that fateful morning, Seema was on a subway, headed to the World Trade Center.

“The World Trade Center was filled with law firms, that’s why I was on my way there.”

The first plane hit while she was underground.

“You come above ground, the sky filled with smoke, an acrid ashy smell… smells like death.”

At ground level, it was all so confusing.

“I think it took a while to grasp the totality of what happened.”

Seema wandered back to her apartment, her cell phone no longer working.

“I remember standing on line at a payphone…”

She checked her messages and was surprised to hear her father’s voice.

“He left this voice message, half barking… saying ‘call us back, are you okay?”

Seema says her father wasn’t one to just call and check in.

“For him to have left a voice message really showed how worried he was,” Iyer said, her voice trailing off.

The next few days were a blur.

“Every day you keep finding people you worked with, friends with, people you were related to… dead.”

Seema says she didn’t grasp what happened until a week after 9/11 when she flew to the West Coast.

“I took exact same flight – same time – same exact flight.”

Once there, it hit her.

“Outside one day in LA, I remember totally breaking down, a long, ugly, painful cry, and I remember feeling guilty for leaving New York.”

Seema lived in the Big Apple four years following 9/11 but says she still considers herself a New Yorker. She looks back on that awful day as a turning point in her life.

“For people living in New York, September 11 changes who you are. It’s a strange club, that maybe nobody wants to be in.”