CFD responding to smoke from possible chemical leak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a heavy smoke presence at a commercial building that might be due to a chemical leak on Sunday night.

Firefighters first began responding to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Rountree Road and CFD says hazardous materials are known to be stored inside the building.

HazMats are currently working to confirm whether there is a leak in the building or not.

According to Google Maps, the location is a company called Wire Bond, which also owns a building across the street.

Fox 46 is on the scene and will provide more details when available.