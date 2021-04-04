CFD responding to smoke from possible chemical leak

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a heavy smoke presence at a commercial building that might be due to a chemical leak on Sunday night.

Firefighters first began responding to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Rountree Road and CFD says hazardous materials are known to be stored inside the building.

HazMats are currently working to confirm whether there is a leak in the building or not.

According to Google Maps, the location is a company called Wire Bond, which also owns a building across the street.

Fox 46 is on the scene and will provide more details when available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories