CFD dive team uses swimming robot to help with recovery efforts

On any given shift, CFD has around 18 divers ready to respond to whatever that next call may be.

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters respond to calls around the clock but once every four months the dive team takes time to polish skills needed for rescue and recovery operations.

Charlotte Fire Rescue 10 and Rescue 3 spent part of Wednesday out along Lake Wylie.

“A majority of the dive calls are in 25 feet of water and are shallow so we want to get them to depth,” said CFD Division Chief Peter Skeris.

The divers suited up and prepped equipment. If they were on an actual emergency call they would suit up in the fire truck on the way to the water.

“We are diving on two sunken boats. It is about 40 feet of water. Once you get up to the boat you can see it with a flashlight but if you don’t have a light you can’t see anything,” said Rescue 10 Captain Mike Morley.

Typical calls include recovering missing swimmers and boaters.

“When we get a call and we get a last known point by the time we get over here that victim could have moved 200 or 300 feet from where we are supposed to be,” explained firefighter Justin Ranson who is part of Rescue 10.

The deeper you dive the darker it gets and the more dangerous conditions can be. Tree limbs and debris are just two of the obstacles rescue divers face.

Technology plays an important role in diver safety and the outcome of recovery efforts. The boats are equipped with sonars and cameras. Now, the department is using a special robot that can swim and drop down to designated depths.

It’s operated from the boat by what looks like a remote control. The equipment runs around $80,000.

“It can confirm if it is a victim. It has the ability to latch on to a wrist or an ankle and we can use that to bring the victim up,” said Chief Skeris. Firefighters on the boat can communicate what the robot has found to divers who are in the water making the dive safer and more efficient.

While tools and technology are key nothing takes the place of putting a firefighter in the water which is why Skeris says training is so important.

“You never know what that next call is going to be,” Skeris said.

