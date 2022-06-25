MONTREAL, QA (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC was once again defeated by CF Montréal, with a 2-1 final Saturday night in Canada.

FC was dominated by Montréal earlier this season with a 2-0 final.

The match favored Montréal from the jump, as Romell Quioto converted a goal in the 6th minute.

On prend les devants grâce à @QuiotoSamir.



ZBG 👉 Romell and we have the lead 👊#MTLvCLT | 1-0 | #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/O2ep5HZlEC — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) June 25, 2022

FC responded, however, in quick timing when Guzmán Corujo finished a beautiful cross from Anton Walkes.

That goal happened in the 9th minute.

It was tough treading for FC from then on.

Though they leveled the match, from that point on to the end of the first half, that was the only shot on goal they had, as opposed to four by Montréal.

Only about a minute into the second half, Mathieu Choinière put Montréal back in front, and they did not surrender that lead through the final whistle.

Charlotte FC will be back in action Thursday evening at Bank of America Stadium where they will take on Austin FC at 7:00 p.m.