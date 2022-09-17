EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause.

Two Boston Terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for “Adoptions First” as “wedding gifts” for the newly married pups.

They are also partnering with several local small businesses for this over-the-top fun event that will be held on the porch of the Emerald Isle location.

“We know with everything going on in the world, even just a place to relax and have fun and like our motto was pausing, enjoy life. That’s why we’re doing it because we love having fun in a safe environment and fun environment,” said Wendy Rivera, founder, and CEO of Muttigans.

The blushing bride, Sunny, will have a “say yes to the dress” photo shoot before the big day, and the rehearsal dinner will also take place tonight.