Central Piedmont cancels class through Wednesday after ransomware attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Central Piedmont Community College says classes will remain canceled through Wednesday after a system-wide computer hack that began last Wednesday.

The school released a statement Friday afternoon saying the attack was discovered on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 10, and that they have been working to take the college’s critical systems offline–including phones and email–as a precaution.

The college initially shut down on Thursday, Feb. 11, after email, updates via text, voicemail, and the college’s website all experienced interruptions.

FOX 46 Charlotte learned Saturday that the FBI was called in to help as the computer network was being held for ransom.

“This is an organization. This isn’t a single guy in his basement. These are criminals. This is organized crime,” said Deveren Werne, a cybersecurity specialist.

CPCC told students that classes will remain canceled through February 17 unless instructors notify students otherwise.

Most CPCC employees have been told to not come to campus and to work remotely as best they can.