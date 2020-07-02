Centene Corporation bringing 3,200 jobs to Charlotte in largest job announcement in city history

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 3,000 new jobs are coming to Charlotte in the largest jobs announcement the city has ever seen.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says this announcement comes at a time where the Queen City needs it most and not only is the company looking to bring jobs they’re looking to do in an inclusive manner that promotes diversity.

“This is a transformative initiative and it will create the largest single job creation by headcount in the history of Charlotte’s JDOT program,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

The new company now breaking ground in the Queen City is Cenete. They selected Charlotte for their east coast headquarters and the move is set to bring about 3,200 jobs and more than $1 billion to the area.

“This isn’t a moment in time it’s a process that’s just beginning,” Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said.

Cenete is one of the fastest growing healthcare companies in America. They’ve released renderings for the campus set to be built in the University City neighborhood.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Neidorff says the plan to pick a city have been in the works for more than two years, but when it came to the Queen City, they found everything they were looking for.

“Charlotte has all the elements of a great city, successful schools, impressive infrastructure, great diversity and tremendous opportunity for upward economic mobility,” Neidorff said.

“This project touches every corner of Mecklenburg County,” Mecklenburg County Chairman George Dunlap said. “University City area is poised to become a powerhouse in driving employment and growth in the region and the state.”

Centene says the average salary for workers will be $100,000, a move Mayor Ci Lyles says is critical to boosting the economy.

“We believe in this time. There’s nothing more important than our residents having a good paying job and a place to live. That’s important for everyone,” she said.

Centene CEO says they’re looking to officially break ground in Charlotte for construction on the new campus as early as August.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: