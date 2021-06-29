Census delay puts Rock Hill elections and redistricting on hold

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With it being time for redistricting in Rock Hill, city leaders held a community meeting to inform people what that means and how it affects them.

“It’s very important because it only happens every 10 years,” says Ward 1 Councilman Derrick Lindsay. “Redistricting happens from the census numbers and it redraws the lines because of growth that the city is having.

“I want the people to know to fill out your census report. Redistricting comes from census numbers. The stereotype of years ago ‘Don’t fill out your census report’ and we suffer in minority neighborhoods because we don’t fill out the census report monies aren’t allocated to our area.”

However, the city can’t redraw those lines or see how much its grown because the Census Bureau is behind on sending the official numbers.

Because of this, elections for Ward 4, 5, and 6 have been delayed.

“In order for us to have a legal election that passes muster with the courts that meet the criteria of the Constitution as it applies to us in terms of ward representations, our city council voted to delay those elections until we had data from the census bureau,” said Steven Gibson, Rock Hill’s deputy city manager.

He says the city expects the data will be available by Sept 30.

Twana Burris-Alcide thought the meeting went well but she’s hoping that the minority voice is taken into consideration.

“When the lines are actually redrawn, understanding that the plan that is put in place in the redrawing or the redistricting take into consideration minority eligible voters, I think that’s very important,” she said.

But overall, Lillian Gilmore says she excited for the redrawing of the lines.

“I have no idea how it’s going to look but I’m excited to find out and see what we can do when the lines have been plugged by the state,” Gilmore said. “I am very excited to come back to the council meeting to see what we can do.”

The city will have two more meetings to discuss redistricting on July 19 at 6 p.m. at Emmett Scott Center and August 5 at 6 p.m. at Manchester Meadows.