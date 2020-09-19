Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.

Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:

This is a painfully tragic loss for our nation. Justice Ginsburg’s profound impact on the country’s justice system is unparalleled as a leader who shined light and hope when we needed it most. It is now our turn to carry her fight. Rest In Power, RBG. pic.twitter.com/MpqjTi1p1l — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 19, 2020

We just bowed in prayer at our house for her Full and filled life and legacy, resting in peace and power. https://t.co/JMpIVvpPYM — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 19, 2020

MY💔IS BROKEN.RUTH BADER GINSBURG,2ND FEMALE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HAS DIED.SHE WAS 1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN🇺🇸HISTORY.SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE😭OH🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020

Gut wrenching loss…

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020