CDC’s new testing guidelines cause confusion for some

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Centers for Disease Control has sent some mixed messages about who should be getting tested for the virus.

FOX 46 spoke with a local testing center that says you won’t be turned away if you feel you need a test, but there is definitely confusion over what the CDC is advising and what state health officials say you should do.

The CDC has issued a sweeping change to its guidance on who should get a COVID-19 test and the agency now says unless you are vulnerable to the illness, you don’t necessarily need a test if you don’t have symptoms, even if you’ve been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus

“I do believe a lot of people are surprised and confused right now and we’re just trying to assess and take the next steps as appropriate,” Mike Estramonte said.

Estramonte runs StarMed, which has testing sites in east and west Charlotte. He recommends people get tested if they’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve had quite a few people that are positive that are asymptomatic that come through this line everyday,”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says despite the new CDC guidance, they are sticking with the recommendation for people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive to get tested, regardless of symptoms.

Estramonte says testing is down recently about 10 to 15 percent, and it may have to do with the start of school.

“We believe there’s a possibility that people’s lives just got busier and testing became less of a priority but we’re anticipating in the coming weeks and months once cold and flu season start to pick up it’s definitely going to be a higher concern,”

StarMed is opening up more testing sites in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.

