CDC updates list of possible coronavirus symptoms

(WKRN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

It had previously only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.