Caught on Camera: Man breaks into Two Scoops Creamery in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two Scoops Creamery Plaza Midwood is recuperating after a man broke into the shop Sunday night.

Operations Manager Derrick San said they got a notification around 9:50 that the shop’s alarm was going off, and by time they got there, police were already on scene.

“There’s some like bricks out there, and he just picked up one of these bricks and just threw it through the door,” San explained.

FOX 46 watched the surveillance video and shows just that. You see the man smashing his way into the business, climbing through the bottom part of the door and heading straight for the register.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

San said fortunately no cash was in the register at the time. He explained the pandemic has slowed down the amount of cash on hand because more people are using cards.

“A lot of people can culminate with me about how when bad things happen it all happens at once. Things were starting to get better, but now it’s more adversity we have to face “

The shop has already replaced the door and register and continue to serve customers.

However, they’re warning other businesses about thieves this holiday season and want everyone to stay alert.

“Last year one of the owners of Brook Sandwich Shop was killed opening his shop, so I just want everyone to be safe.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CMPD.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE