Suspected impaired driver killed after being struck by LYNX Blue Line train

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspected impaired driver who tried to go around the LYNX Blue Line crossing arms and was struck has died, CMPD said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a collision with a CATS Light Rail train and a car around 10 p.m. on Monday near 700 Hebron Street.

Baltazar Us, 27, was driving the vehicle and was found suffering from injuries from the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the LYNX Blue Line was traveling southbound on E. Hebron St. Us drove around the crossing arms and was struck. Toxicology results are pending and impairment is expected, according to the police report indicated.

DWI Task Force, a major crash unit, CSI, and a motor unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.