CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS released video Friday of a man firing shots at a bus in the area of Nations Ford Road and Arrowood Road back in May.

According to CATS, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on May 18 when the suspect fired four shots at the bus. CATS tells Queen City News that the suspect attempted to flag down the bus in the middle of the street, and then had a verbal altercation with the driver.

Jason Wright (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

The driver refused service to the suspect and then pulled away from the bus stop. The suspect then shot at the bus.

CMPD arrested the man, Jason Wright, later the same day. According to documents, Wright is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The incident was a case of senseless violence. CATS’ goal is for operators, riders and employees to get home safely at the end of the day,” said a CATS spokesperson in a statement.

Five months before this most recent incident, 41-year-old Ethan Rivera lost his life behind the wheel of a CATS bus, after being shot and killed during a road rage incident Uptown.

Since Rivera’s death, CATS bus operators have pushed for stronger safety measures that they feel aren’t coming quickly enough.