CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another round of delays is expected in Charlotte Thursday after nearly 100 CATS bus operators were absent for the second day in a row, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System.

Officials said 97 bus operators were out on Thursday. Delays on CATS bus routes are expected throughout the day.

“Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage,” the department said on Twitter.

CATS said 107 operators were out on Wednesday.

Officials have not given a reason for the large number of absent workers.

Click here for real-time information about CATS schedules and routes.