CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anger and frustration. That’s how CATS bus operators say they feel, after several shots were fired into a CATS bus.

Police are searching for the man responsible for the early morning shooting, which took place just after midnight at bus stop 24 on Nations Ford Road.

“Here we go again,” said Nichel Dunlap-Thompson, with the Southern Workers Assembly. “What happens now? The trauma that comes from this— what will CATS do?”

Dunlap-Thompson is also a former CATS operator.

There were no passengers on board the CATS bus as it was hit by bullets and luckily the driver wasn’t hurt. The situation, however, could’ve turned out much worse.

“This is a serious situation that needs to be addressed immediately and it still has not been,” said Dunlap-Thompson. “It’s unfortunate the city officials don’t understand how imperative it is for them to make changes so these operators can remain safe.”

It was less than five months ago, that 41-year-old Ethan Rivera lost his life behind the wheel of a CATS bus, after being shot and killed during a road rage incident Uptown.

“These senseless acts of violence against them is not only detrimental to them, it’s also an embarrassment to the city,” said Dunlap-Thompson.

Since Rivera’s death, CATS bus operators have pushed for stronger safety measures that they feel aren’t coming quickly enough.

“If there is something being done, it’s not being done quickly enough,” said Dunlap-Thompson. “Because operators are still being put in danger.”

CATS bus operators want something done before someone else gets hurt.

“The buses are gonna have to stop,” said Dunlap-Thompson. “The wheels are gonna have to stop. When we start impacting their money, then they’ll listen to us.”

If you have any information regarding this morning’s incident, please call police.