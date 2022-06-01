CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gold Line streetcar honking at cars blocking its way is a normal occurrence on the corner of Elizabeth and Hawthorne. Even Charlotte City Council members are wondering how to fix this problem.

“We’ve had issues with not only construction of phase one and phase two of the project, but we’ve had issues with the operations of the project even once the construction had ended and service has begun,” said Charlotte Councilmember Larken Egleston.

People not parking properly and a lot of stops along the line. Currently, there are 19 stations packed into four miles according to CATS CEO John Lewis.

“Street cars, particularly urban circulators, are designed to compete with those people who are walking, or riding scooters, or bicycles in the urban core,” added Lewis.

Some on the council agreed that a person could make it to Uptown faster by walking or riding a scooter. That’s why there is a major pause in approving $4.3 million to look at the design portion of phase three.

As proposed, the Gold Line is to be 37 stations along 10 miles stretching from the Eastland transportation center to the Rosa Parks transportation center. Lewis even said as currently designed he has doubts.

“When you get to ten miles, you can’t operate a streetcar, you can’t have the mode stopping every block, every two blocks, like we do in the urban core,” said Lewis. “It would also take you three hours to get from one end to the other.”

The council voted to delay spending the money on the design phase for now. Some riders hope the problems are figured out. Issues like having a dedicated lane for the streetcar, or tougher parking enforcement, maybe even synchronized traffic signals.

“It’s not just reliability, it’s confidence,” says councilmember Julie Eiselt. “We need to be able to trust it and have confidence that this system can operate as it was meant to.”