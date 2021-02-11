CATS enters phase 2 of Gold Line streetcar project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CATS is in phase 2 of testing out the Gold Line street car. The new transportation system came to Charlotte in 2015 and is expected to be complete by 2030.

The reason the new transportation system exists is to get riders from West Charlotte to East Charlotte via Uptown.

It’s a 10-mile, 37-stop street car.

Stops will be between Rosa Park Place and Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

On Wednesday night, CATS officials tested the project to make sure operators are efficient and there are no mechanical errors.

Testing could impact travel, but when the project is complete, the street cars will flow with traffic.

A CATS spokeswoman says safety is the top priority.

“Safety is our number one priority for everyone, for our operators and for our community members… so without the successful completion of these tests, there’s no way we can get this project off the ground,” Juliann Sheldon, CATS Media Manager.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Gold Line will have level boarding for passengers. It will use hybrid electric batteries to operate. The street cars will have 56 seats and can hold almost 200 standing passengers.

The total project is a projected $150 million.