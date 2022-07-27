CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The wheels on the bus go round and round, but what happens when those wheels stop turning?

CATS CEO John Lewis told the Metropolitan Transit Committee, currently on average the system has a daily deficit of 40 to 50 operators on the transit side.

A fact he told Queen City News earlier this week: “I’ve been in this seat for seven years at CATS,” said Lewis. “I’ve never had problems hiring operators, nor retaining them.”

Until more operators are hired, CATS will be reducing service starting August 15. The frequency on 11 routes will change, like the #16 along South Tryon will go from running every 15 minutes to every 30.

Some other scheduled trips will be eliminated altogether. The #4 from Belmont will no longer have a 5:29 a.m. run. Lewis says the goal is to increase reliability for riders.

“Bring that level of service down to a reliable amount that we can meet on a day-to-day basis.”

CATS is also negotiating with Uber and Lyft.

“Days when we’re having problems with manpower and services going out our riders will be able to utilize our app,” added Lewis. “Call an Uber or Lyft or perhaps some other company, get their mobility option and CATS would subsidize a portion of that trip.”

CATS is still working out how much money will be earmarked for the program. Lewis says riders will be able to use the CATS app to see where buses are located or if they need to catch a ride, order through the app.

“We want to at least try as hard as we can to restrict this subsidy to only transit users,” says Lewis. “I don’t want to pay for regular Uber, Lyft, or other riders. So, we want to funnel this activity through our app.”

CATS workers say the details of the ride share program will be announced later in August. Here is a list of all changes announced by CATS.

Route Current Frequency (minutes) Modified Frequency (minutes) Notes 5 – Sprinter Airport 15 30 20-minute service from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 6 – Kings Drive 20 30 7 – Beatties Ford 15 20 15-minutes outbound from Uptown: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8 – Tuckaseegee 20 30 9 – Central 10 15 10-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; 1 early morning trip 10 – West Boulevard 20 30 11 – North Tryon 20 30 16 – South Tryon 15 30 21 – Statesville Avenue 20 30 20-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 27 – Monroe 15 30 20-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 34 – Freedom Drive 20 30 LYNX Blue Line 15 20 20-minutes from 5:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., then 30-minutes until 2:00 a.m.

In addition, the following routes will see modifications to certain trips, specified below:

Route 1 – Mount Holly: Will eliminate the 11:41 p.m. and 12:41 a.m. inbound trips and 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. outbound trips.

Route 4 – Belmont: Will eliminate the first morning outbound trip at 5:29 a.m.

Route 11 – North Tryon: Will eliminate the 11:31 p.m. and 12:29 a.m. inbound trips and the 11:55 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. outbound trips.

Route 12 – South Boulevard: Will eliminated the 6:14 a.m. inbound trip and the late night short turn trips between Scaleybark and Pressley Road area at 1:06 a.m. (outbound) and 2:03 a.m. (inbound).

Route 34 – Freedom Drive: Will eliminate the 11:31 p.m. inbound trip only.

Route 60 – Tyvola: Will convert midday trips serving Jackson Park to serve the V.A. Hospital.

Routes 48x – Northcross Express, 63x – Huntersville Express and 77x – North Mecklenburg Express: Will be reduced by three trips each day. Trip times will be shifted up to account for the adjustment.