CATS continues free rides on the CityLYNX Gold Line for 2022

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Since the Charlotte Area Transit System CityLYNX Gold Line, left the station in 2021, the ridership has been low.

The pandemic and few people working in Uptown are part of the reason, but some who do use the rail system say the new service has been inconsistent.

“Sometimes it is running twenty minutes late,” said rider Otis Blassingame, as he boarded in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

CATS is announcing the Gold Line will continue to be free for 2022. The system right now is unable to meet the train every 20-minute standard set originally. A spokesperson for CATS wrote, “Our decision to continue fare-free service was driven by our ability to provide reliable service which has been difficult during the current labor shortage.”

“It’s kind of hard for everyone,” added Blassingame. “I really need it because where I am at, we don’t have transportation. So, I catch the link to the bus stop.”

Free could also be a way to get more people to use the gold line. On a Tuesday night from 5p to 7p, there were roughly two dozen riders. That is a long way from the projected 2022 year-end ridership of 76,525 in a November 17, 2021, report provided by CATS.

The hope is to attract more riders and workers once COVID-19 is under control.