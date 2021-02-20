CATS says one a bus was involved in a deadly wreck on I-77 overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A car that was traveling in the wrong direction in the I-77 toll lanes struck a CATS bus early Saturday morning, officials confirmed with Fox 46.

A statement given to us from CATS confirmed that a bus that was done with service for the night and headed back to one of its garages was struck by a car traveling in the wrong direction on the I-77 toll lanes around 2 a.m. The bus was traveling south and it is unclear which garage it was headed to. One garage is located near NoDa, another near South Tryon.

The bus driver sustained injuries and was transported by Medic to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. There were no passengers on the bus.

The CATS Safety Team that responded to the scene reported back to its headquarters that someone in the other vehicle had been killed.

This remains an active investigation and is a developing story.