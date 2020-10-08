CATS installs plexiglass barriers on buses to slow spread of COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is stepping up its safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s been six months since the coronavirus outbreak and now, CATS is spending $60,000 to install plexiglass barriers on buses.

When you look at the CATS buses on the outside, it’s hard to see the changes, but step into the inside and you’ll notice the installations. $60,000 of the project is funded by the CARES Act and pretty soon, all of the buses will have plexiglass.

So far, only 92 of the 166 buses in Charlotte have them, but by the end of the month, all buses should have barriers. Riders tell FOX 46 the measure does make them feel safe.

“It’s protection. Yeah. It’s part of it, it’s protection. It’s a wonderful thing. It’s a blessing,” bus rider Charlotte Phillips said.

Riders like Charlotte Phillips say the glass is just one extra step CATS is taking to keep riders safe. Beginning in March, the buses were cleaned as a part of a contamination protocol. CATS officials say to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the cleanings will continue.

“We are an industry leader. We are going to put things into place well in advance if even things the possible CDC is recommending. Every day we come in and try to push the boundaries to improve,” CATS General Manager Jennifer Fehribach.

Each plexiglass barrier will be wiped down nightly and wiped during mid trip cleanings. CATS officials say hospital grade cleaning products are used. Another measure taken to protect riders.

“Everybody spaced out and they got everything spaced out. They have room. It’s protection. They sanitize the bus,” Phillips said.

Right now, the plexiglass is only a temporary fix.

